Rockpoint, Realco Capital Purchase 357-Bed Student Housing Community Near College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Boston-based Rockpoint and Connecticut-based Realco Capital Partners have purchased Summit Place, a Class A midrise student housing community adjacent to the College of Charleston in the city’s Upper King Street neighborhood.

Built in 2020, the property features 357 student housing beds across 118 units, as well as a fitness center, swimming pool and study spaces, among other amenities.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Realco Capital previously has been had an ownership stake in Summit Place since 2022.