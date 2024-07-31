Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Summit Place neighbors the College of Charleston in the city's Upper King Street district.
AcquisitionsSouth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

Rockpoint, Realco Capital Purchase 357-Bed Student Housing Community Near College of Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Boston-based Rockpoint and Connecticut-based Realco Capital Partners have purchased Summit Place, a Class A midrise student housing community adjacent to the College of Charleston in the city’s Upper King Street neighborhood.

Built in 2020, the property features 357 student housing beds across 118 units, as well as a fitness center, swimming pool and study spaces, among other amenities.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Realco Capital previously has been had an ownership stake in Summit Place since 2022.

You may also like

Comunidad Partners Acquires 358-Unit Toscana Apartment Homes in...

Colliers, Northmarq Broker Sale of 203,221 SF Office...

Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 9.7-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.9M Sale of Tulsa...

SG Holdings Delivers 578-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community...

Bechtel Signs 289,000 SF Office Lease at Reston...

Limestone Asset Management Acquires Metro Miami Retail Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 123-Unit Parkway...

Winstanley Enterprises Buys 333,386 SF Industrial Property in...