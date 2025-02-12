Rockpoint, Related Sell Town Deer Valley Apartments in Phoenix for $131.1M

PHOENIX — A venture between Rockpoint and The Related Group has completed the disposition of Town Deer Valley, a multifamily community in Phoenix, to Goodman Real Estate for $131.1 million, or $337,887 per unit. Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 2024 on 18 acres, Town Deer Valley offers 388 apartments with stainless steel refrigerators, single-door access to patios and balconies with exterior storage, and smart home automation packages. Community amenities include a 5,900-square-foot clubhouse with an arts and crafts room, a poker room and La Galere sundry shop; a 3,800-square-foot fitness center building; and a pool area with a swimming pool and a wading pool with submerged loungers.