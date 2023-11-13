Monday, November 13, 2023
Rockpoint to Develop 1.5 MSF Industrial Property Within $2B Pomp Project in Pompano Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Boston-based firm Rockpoint plans to develop a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial property in Pompano Beach in partnership with The Cordish Cos. and Caesars Entertainment. Situated on an 87.8-acre site, the project will be part of the 223-acre, $2 billion mixed-use development —The Pomp —currently underway by Cordish and Caesars. Site work for the industrial park is scheduled to begin in May 2024, with the first of three phases of development. Rockhill Management, Rockpoint’s property services affiliate, will lead the development and management of the project.

