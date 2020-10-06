REBusinessOnline

Rockport Mortgage Arranges $32.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

STONEHAM, MASS. — Rockport Mortgage Corp. has arranged a $32.8 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Mountain View Terrace Apartments, a 194-unit community located in the northern Boston suburb of Stoneham. Built in 1981 and renovated in 2011, the property sits on 8.2 acres and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three- and four-bedroom townhomes. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital improvements. The owner of the property is 7th AP Co. LP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  