Rockport Mortgage Arranges $32.8M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Boston Apartments
STONEHAM, MASS. — Rockport Mortgage Corp. has arranged a $32.8 million HUD loan for the refinancing of Mountain View Terrace Apartments, a 194-unit community located in the northern Boston suburb of Stoneham. Built in 1981 and renovated in 2011, the property sits on 8.2 acres and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments as well as three- and four-bedroom townhomes. A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital improvements. The owner of the property is 7th AP Co. LP.
