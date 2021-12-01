Rockport Mortgage Arranges $86.6M in Financing for Affordable Housing Property in Hempstead, New York

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Rockport Mortgage has arranged $86.6 million in financing for Park Lake Apartments, a 240-unit affordable housing property located in the Long Island community of Hempstead. Park Lake Apartments consists of 14 two-story buildings on an 11-acre site. The borrower is an entity controlled by Metropolitan Realty Group and Silver Street Development Corp. The proceeds of the loan, in connection with equity from the sale of the 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, will be used acquire and rehabilitate the property. Rockport Mortgage arranged the loan, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 40-year amortization schedule following the two-year construction period, through HUD’s 221(d)(4) program. Renovations are expected to last about 18 months and will include upgrades to cabinets, countertops, appliances and fixtures, flooring and utility systems.