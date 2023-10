WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rockrose Development will complete the 245,000-square-foot renovation of three office properties located in Washington, D.C., this fall. Located within the Dupont Circle neighborhood, the project includes buildings located at 1900 M St. Northwest, 1146 19th St. and 1140 19th St. Together, the renovated properties will comprise “The Row on 19th.” John Skolnik and Michael Katcher of Cushman & Wakefield are exclusively leasing the project on behalf of Rockrose.