Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Rockspring Underway on 254-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Marble Falls, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS — Rockspring, a Houston-based development and investment firm, is underway on The Highlands, a 254-acre mixed-use development in Marble Falls, about 50 miles northwest of Austin. Plans for the master-planned community currently call for an array of residential uses, including single-family homes, apartments and townhomes, as well as commercial space and parks/open green spaces. Rockspring has closed on a $28.2 million construction loan and is in the process of finalizing a public infrastructure development bond with the City of Marble Falls to finance predevelopment and sitework, costs of which are projected to exceed $70 million.

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