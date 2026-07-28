Rockspring Underway on 254-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Marble Falls, Texas

MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS — Rockspring, a Houston-based development and investment firm, is underway on The Highlands, a 254-acre mixed-use development in Marble Falls, about 50 miles northwest of Austin. Plans for the master-planned community currently call for an array of residential uses, including single-family homes, apartments and townhomes, as well as commercial space and parks/open green spaces. Rockspring has closed on a $28.2 million construction loan and is in the process of finalizing a public infrastructure development bond with the City of Marble Falls to finance predevelopment and sitework, costs of which are projected to exceed $70 million.