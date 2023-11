MANHATTAN, KAN. — RockStep Capital has acquired Manhattan Town Center, a 367,000-square-foot shopping mall in Manhattan within eastern Kansas. The purchase price was undisclosed. Anchor tenants include Dillard’s, JC Penney and the AMC Dine-In IMAX Theater. There are more than 50 small shops and full-service restaurants at the regional mall, which was built in 1987. RockStep plans to make improvements to the property.