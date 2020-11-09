REBusinessOnline

Rockstream Properties Acquires 6,170 SF Industrial Property in Henderson, Nevada

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — Rockstream Properties has purchased an industrial building located at 1172 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $1.3 million.

Situated within Traverse Pointe Commerce Center, the property features 6,170 square feet of industrial space. Greg Pancirov and Mike De Lew of RealComm Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.

