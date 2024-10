IRVING, TEXAS — Rocktop Technologies, a provider of AI-driven financial valuation services, has subleased 15,883 square feet of office space at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 370 W. Las Colinas Blvd is a six-story, 166,698-square-foot complex that was originally built in 2018. Kevin McGee and Zach Stevens of NAI Robert Lynn represented the sublessee in the lease negotiations. The name of the sublessor and building owner were not disclosed.