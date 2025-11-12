Rockwell Property Co. Acquires Cimarron Apartments in Metro Phoenix for $33M

MESA, ARIZ. — Chicago-based investment firm Rockwell Property Co. has acquired Cimarron Apartments in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa for $33 million. The seller was a local family that had owned Cimarron as part of a portfolio for approximately 10 years. The acquisition marks Rockwell’s sixth purchase in Arizona and the first in the city of Mesa.

Built in 1985, the 210-unit garden-style community spans about 5 acres and features gated parking, an interior courtyard, a fitness center, a resort-style pool and hot tub, a dog park and a lawn games area. Rockwell is planning a value-add program that will focus on select unit upgrades and amenity enhancements. The site includes developable land for additional apartments on the northeast corner of the site.