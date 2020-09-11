REBusinessOnline

Rocky Mountain Industrials Receives Final Approval for 620-Acre, Rail-Served Industrial Park in Colorado

Rocky-Mountain-Rail-Park-Adams-County-CO

Located in Adams County, Colo., Rocky Mountain Rail Park will be a 620-acre, rail-served industrial park.

ADAMS COUNTY, COLO. — The Adams County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the final development plan for Rocky Mountain Industrials’ Rocky Mountain Rail Park.

Situated in unincorporated Adams County, Rocky Mountain Rail Park is planned as a 620-acre, rail-served industrial park at Manila Road and Interstate 70, adjacent to the Colorado Air and Space Port. Construction is slated to start in fourth-quarter 2020 with the ability for buyers to start building in spring 2021.

