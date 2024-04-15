Monday, April 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvania

Roddy Inc. Negotiates 20,160 SF Industrial Lease in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

LANGHORNE, PA. — Locally based brokerage firm Roddy Inc. has negotiated a 20,160-square-foot industrial lease at 181 Wheeler Court in Langhorne, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The 100,055-square-foot building sits on 7.4 acres near I-95, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the New Jersey Turnpike. Sean Durkin of Roddy Inc. represented the tenant, Vantage Imports, in the lease negotiations. Andrew McGhee of Colliers represented the landlord, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corp.

You may also like

Dermody Properties Acquires Two Industrial Facilities at Gillem...

Stonemont Financial Signs Logistics User to 733,200 SF...

Publix Opens 48,000 SF Grocery Store in Sarasota,...

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of 76-Acre Industrial Development...

Weider Fitness & Health Signs 5,500 SF Office...

Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 168-Unit Apartment Complex in...

MassDevelopment Provides $24.5M in Bond Financing for Metro...

Interactive Brokers Group Signs 22,916 SF Office Lease...

Newmark Arranges 11,232 SF Office Lease in Midtown...