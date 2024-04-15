Roddy Inc. Negotiates 20,160 SF Industrial Lease in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

LANGHORNE, PA. — Locally based brokerage firm Roddy Inc. has negotiated a 20,160-square-foot industrial lease at 181 Wheeler Court in Langhorne, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The 100,055-square-foot building sits on 7.4 acres near I-95, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the New Jersey Turnpike. Sean Durkin of Roddy Inc. represented the tenant, Vantage Imports, in the lease negotiations. Andrew McGhee of Colliers represented the landlord, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corp.