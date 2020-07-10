Roddy Inc. Negotiates Sale of 21,600 SF Warehouse in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA. — Locally based brokerage firm Roddy Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 21,600-square-foot warehouse located at 1670 Republic Road in Huntingdon Valley, about 20 miles north of Philadelphia. The property is situated on 1.4 acres and features 18-foot clear heights, two tailgate loading doors and 2,600 square feet of office space. Sean Dunkin of Roddy Inc. represented the sellers, a duo of private investors, in the transaction. The buyer was Republic Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Precision Mechanical Contracting, a Pennsylvania-based provider of refrigeration services.