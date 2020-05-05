Roddy Inc. Negotiates Sale of 31,042 SF Industrial Building in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

The property is located at 774 American Drive.

BENSALEM, PENN. — Roddy Inc., a brokerage firm serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey, has negotiated the $2.3 million sale of a 31,042-square-foot industrial building in Bensalem, a southwestern suburb of Trenton. The property is located at 774 American Drive within Wes-Port Industrial Park. The buyer, Dhyanvi LLC, sells a range of general merchandise including over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, cosmetics, toiletries and household accessories. Robert Olender of Roddy Inc. represented the seller, 774 American Properties, in the transaction. Adam Lashner of NAI Mertz represented Dhyanvi.