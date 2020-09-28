Rodeo 39 Public Market in Southern California to Open in Mid-October

Rodeo 39 Public Market will bring a mix of first-to-market retail and restaurant concepts to Stanton, Calif., when it opens next month.

STANTON, CALIF. — Dan Almquist of Frontier Real Estate Investments plans to debut Rodeo 39 Public Market, a collection of eateries and retail spaces in Southern California, in mid-October. Located at 12885 Beach Blvd. in Stanton, Rodeo 39 will feature hangar doors that open up for an inside/outside setting, original artwork and murals from five different local artists and several first-to-market retail and restaurants concepts.

The Rodeo 39 mix includes Banh Xeo Boys, Bearded Tang Brewery, Beleaf Burgers, Bestea, Dot & Dough, Fika Fika Creamery, Hook & Anchor, Joystix, Kra Z Kai’s BBQ, My First Kiss, Nandomo by HiroNori, Oi Asian Fusion, Phoholic, Primal Cuts, Pvsta Lab, Rodeo Bar, RTE, Shootz, Sizzle, Steel Pan Pizza, Skin Design Tattoos, Tenori, Orng Cnty, The Nail Boss, Utopia Studios, WNTD and ZeroUV.

Additionally, Rodeo 39 will offer a seamless to-go ordering system called Rodeo39Go that allows for the choice of pick-up, curbside, delivery or contactless ordering via QR codes from tables within Rodeo 39 Public Market.

Rodeo 39 is currently in the soft-open phase as tenants train their staff and team members. An official grand opening to the public is slated for Oct. 17 and 18.