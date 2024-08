FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Rogue Athletics, a fitness concept that features programs for dance, tumbling, cheer and gymnastics, has signed a 25,295-square-foot lease renewal in the northern Dallas metro of Farmers Branch. Grant Rickertsen and Paul Clarkson of Citadel Partners represented Rogue Athletics, which originally took occupancy of the building at 4505 McEwen Road in 2013, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.