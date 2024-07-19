Friday, July 19, 2024
Stater Bros. Market is an anchor tenant at Marketplace del Rio in Oceanside, Calif. (Image courtesy of CoStar)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

ROIC Sells Marketplace del Rio in Oceanside, California for $56.6M

by Amy Works

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — ROIC has completed the disposition of Marketplace del Rio, a neighborhood shopping center in Oceanside, approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Diego. A Southern California-based high-net-worth investor acquired the asset for $56.6 million.

Situated on more than 20 acres at 3762-3774 Mission Ave., the 183,292-square-foot center is anchored by Stater Bros. Market, which recently signed a long-term lease extension and expansion. The buyer hired 1st Commercial Management Group – San Diego Inc., a subsidiary of West Coast Retail Management, headed by Roberta Degener, to provide management services.

Phil Lyons and Chad Iafrate of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, while Jimmy Slusher, James Tyrell and Preston Fetrow of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

