Rolex Nears Completion of 30-Story, Namesake Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Luxury watchmaker Rolex is nearing completion of construction of a 30-story namesake office building in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by architect Sir David Chipperfield, The Rolex Building will be located at 665 Fifth Ave. and will span 165,000 square feet. The building will house a multi-level Rolex retail space, along with office floors for Rolex and other companies, including Angeles Wealth Management. Tenants will have access to amenity spaces, including a restaurant and event space. Pavarini McGovern is serving as construction manager on the development, full completion of which is slated for the fall. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the remaining space for lease on behalf of Rolex.