Romeo Power Signs 215,000 SF Lease for Headquarters, Manufacturing Facility in Cypress, California

CYPRESS, CALIF. — Romeo Power, an energy technology company delivering electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, has leased a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cypress. The facility will support Romeo Power’s expansion of battery development and testing capabilities adjacent to its production line, allowing for faster innovation and time to market.

The 215,000-square-foot facility includes 191,000 square feet of industrial space that will be designed to double critical laboratory and testing capacity. The expanded manufacturing capabilities will enhance throughput, quality and cost effectiveness, while the increased office space will also allow for continued organizational investment in scientific engineering and other support resources.

Romeo Power will assume occupancy in the near future, with full occupancy expected to be completed over the next six to nine months.

