Ronco Construction Expands Services in Kansas City Market

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Omaha, Neb.-based Ronco Construction is expanding its construction services in the Kansas City market to include limited-scale commercial and residential projects with a new special projects division. The division brings the expertise, resources and skills of a major construction company to small-scale projects. The team will focus on projects with budgets under $1 million and will specialize in restoration, rehab, remodel or repair construction. Ronco established its Kansas City office in 2020.

