GARLAND, TEXAS — Roof Experts has acquired a 17,165-square-foot industrial flex property in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 601 N. 1st St. was built in 1970 and features a 14-foot clear height. Jeff McVaney of Partners Real Estate represented Roof Experts in the transaction. Chas Lester of TIG Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed seller.