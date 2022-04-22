Roofing Manufacturer CertainTeed Plans $118M Expansion of Plant in Oxford, North Carolina

The CertainTeed Oxford plant, which began operations in 1978, is already one of the largest roofing shingle manufacturing sites in North America, sitting on 113 acres in Granville County.

OXFORD, N.C. — Malvern, Pa.-based CertainTeed LLC, the building products subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, has plans to invest $118.8 million over the next five years to expand its roofing shingle manufacturing facility in Oxford.

The project will add 225,000 square feet of manufacturing space to the campus and create at least 37 new full-time manufacturing jobs.

The project is supported with $650,000 in reimbursement grants from the State of North Carolina, including funds from the One North Carolina Fund and a Rural Division Building Reuse Grant.