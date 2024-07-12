Rooftop Hospitality Group Signs 12-Year Retail Lease Extension in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Rooftop Hospitality Group has signed a 12-year retail lease extension at 230 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan. The tenant occupies the roof of the New York Market Center building, where it operates the 230 Fifth Avenue Rooftop Bar concept. The bar originally opened in 2006 and comprises 32,050 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Jane Gural-Senders, David Kaye and Harvey Richer internally represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, which has owned the building since 1958, in the lease negotiations.