Rooftop Terrace Opens at Chicago’s Old Post Office

The 3.5-acre park features a basketball court, running track and bar area.

CHICAGO — The Meadow, a 3.5-acre rooftop terrace, has opened at The Old Post Office building in Chicago. Situated on the 13th floor, the space includes a basketball court, running track and bistro and bar area. The rooftop park is part of the 2.5 million-square-foot restoration and repositioning of the building, which reopened in November 2019. Tenants include Uber, Walgreens, Ferarra Candy Co., HomeChef and Cboe. Gensler and Hoerr Schaudt Landscape Architects designed the rooftop. BEAR Construction served as general contractor.

“The Meadow represents a timely launch of next-generation tenant amenities, offering workers access to ample outdoor space that allows for multiple modes of use,” says Sheryl Schulze, principal and global repositioning and landlord services leader at Gensler. “Access to daylight, outdoor air and contact with nature is no longer an option; it’s an expectation.”