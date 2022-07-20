REBusinessOnline

Rooker Begins Construction on 797-Acre Industrial Park Near Port of Savannah

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Seaport 16 Trade Center has the capacity for 7.1 million square feet of logistics space across 10 facilities at full buildout.

BLACK CREEK, GA. — Rooker, an Atlanta-based industrial developer and construction management firm, has broken ground on Seaport 16 Trade Center, a 797-acre industrial campus situated about 25 miles from the Port of Savannah in Black Creek. The multi-phased project has the capacity for 7.1 million square feet of logistics space across 10 facilities at full buildout. Rooker has begun construction on Building 1, an 868,160-square-foot speculative building that is expandable to 1.6 million square feet and is scheduled for completion in 2023. Solution Property Group is Rooker’s marketing partner for the project and represented the developer in its land acquisition in 2021. Thomas & Hutton is the civil engineer for Seaport 16, and POH Architects will provide architectural design. Morgan Corp. is the site work contractor. The development will be located at the intersection of Olive Branch Road and Ga. Highway 80, a little over three miles from I-16. The campus will also be situated about five miles from Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly and battery factory, which is expected to come on line in 2025.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  