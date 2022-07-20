Rooker Begins Construction on 797-Acre Industrial Park Near Port of Savannah

BLACK CREEK, GA. — Rooker, an Atlanta-based industrial developer and construction management firm, has broken ground on Seaport 16 Trade Center, a 797-acre industrial campus situated about 25 miles from the Port of Savannah in Black Creek. The multi-phased project has the capacity for 7.1 million square feet of logistics space across 10 facilities at full buildout. Rooker has begun construction on Building 1, an 868,160-square-foot speculative building that is expandable to 1.6 million square feet and is scheduled for completion in 2023. Solution Property Group is Rooker’s marketing partner for the project and represented the developer in its land acquisition in 2021. Thomas & Hutton is the civil engineer for Seaport 16, and POH Architects will provide architectural design. Morgan Corp. is the site work contractor. The development will be located at the intersection of Olive Branch Road and Ga. Highway 80, a little over three miles from I-16. The campus will also be situated about five miles from Hyundai’s new electric vehicle assembly and battery factory, which is expected to come on line in 2025.