Rooker Breaks Ground on 187,000 SF Industrial Building in Wesley Chapel, Florida

The facility represents Building 1 within North Tampa Bay 75 Business Center, an 85-acre industrial park in Wesley Chapel, Fla. (Rendering courtesy of Rooker)

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — Rooker has begun construction on a 187,000-square-foot, Class A industrial building located at 7526 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel. The facility is Building 1 within North Tampa Bay 75 Business Center, an 85-acre industrial park in metro Tampa located near a new I-75 interchange. North Tampa Bay 75 Business Center can accommodate up to 850,000 square feet of Class A industrial space across four buildings, according to Rooker. The Atlanta-based developer expects to complete construction on Building 1 in the first quarter of 2023. Rick Narkiewicz of Newmark is marketing the project for lease. The design-building team includes civil engineer Coastal Design, architectural firm Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects and general contractor Itasca Construction.

