Rooker to Develop $22M Speculative Industrial Property in Upstate South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Rooker Co. expects to break ground Aug. 5 and deliver the property in the third quarter of 2021.

PELZER, S.C. — Rooker Co. will develop Pelzer Point Commerce Center Building One, a 212,500-square-foot speculative industrial property in Pelzer. The Atlanta-based developer expects to break ground Aug. 5 and deliver the property in the third quarter of 2021. Rooker expects total development costs to total $22 million. The property is situated at 1630 Easley Highway, 15 miles southwest of downtown Greenville. The asset will feature 32-foot clear heights, 50 dock doors and office space. The building will be Anderson County’s first speculative industrial building with Interstate 85 frontage, according to Colliers International. Pelzer Point can also accommodate an additional 187,000-square-foot development. Garrett Scott, John Montgomery and Brockton Hall of Colliers will lead the leasing and marketing effort on behalf of Rooker.

