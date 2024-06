NEW YORK CITY — Room 11 Hospitality has signed a 23,000-square-foot retail lease in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg district. The space at 25 Kent, a 511,000-square-foot mixed-use building, will be an event and catering venue for Room 11 affiliate La Sirena Events. Sam Seiler and Joe Whitten Morris of JLL represented the landlord, Rubenstein Partners, in the lease negotiations. Seiler also represented the tenant in conjunction with Joseph Sipala of JLL. The venue is scheduled to open next spring.