REBusinessOnline

Rooms To Go Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter Submarket

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — Rooms To Go has signed a 60,000-square-foot lease to relocate its Atlanta office to the city’s Central Perimeter submarket. The furniture company will move to Perimeter Summit, a 1.7 million-square-foot office campus located at 4004 Summit Blvd., 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Rooms To Go’s Atlanta office was previously located in the Buckhead district. The company is based in Seffner, Fla. Other tenants at Perimeter Summit include IBM, Cox Automotive, Northside Hospital and Verizon. Bryan Heller and Sabrina Gibson of CBRE, as well as Randy Holmes and Andrew Pearson of Seven Oaks Co., represented the landlord, Seven Oaks and GE. David Rubenstein, John Flack and Bo Keatley of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  