Rooms To Go Signs 60,000 SF Office Lease in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter Submarket

ATLANTA — Rooms To Go has signed a 60,000-square-foot lease to relocate its Atlanta office to the city’s Central Perimeter submarket. The furniture company will move to Perimeter Summit, a 1.7 million-square-foot office campus located at 4004 Summit Blvd., 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta. Rooms To Go’s Atlanta office was previously located in the Buckhead district. The company is based in Seffner, Fla. Other tenants at Perimeter Summit include IBM, Cox Automotive, Northside Hospital and Verizon. Bryan Heller and Sabrina Gibson of CBRE, as well as Randy Holmes and Andrew Pearson of Seven Oaks Co., represented the landlord, Seven Oaks and GE. David Rubenstein, John Flack and Bo Keatley of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.