Roosevelt, Marquette Universities Win Eisenberg Foundation’s Real Estate Challenge in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Harold E. Eisenberg Foundation hosted its 16th Annual Real Estate Challenge on Saturday, April 11. Roosevelt University took first place in the graduate division, while Marquette University won first place in the undergraduate division.

Roosevelt University took first place in the graduate division.

The Roosevelt team included Lissette Zarco, Theresa Jurgus, Kenya Hunter, Brittany Pointer and Eliseo Elizarraraz. The Marquette team consisted of Matt Waters, Charlie Pfefferle, Maeve Kelly, Charlie Clark and Mickey Simi. Overall, 27 university teams competed in the event.

The Eisenberg Foundation selected The 78 Chicago as the featured development site for this year’s event. Student teams from across the nation presented their redevelopment plans for an 8-acre section, incorporating the 22,000-seat, open-air stadium and hospitality offerings that the Chicago Fire FC’s new stadium will bring to The 78.

Marquette University won first place in the undergraduate division.

Related Midwest is the developer for The 78, which will transform 62 acres of undeveloped riverfront land on the Near South Side into what will be “The 78th” neighborhood in Chicago.

The Eisenberg Foundation has two primary focuses: to raise awareness and funds to support gastrointestinal research and to continually inform and educate the next generation of real estate industry professionals.