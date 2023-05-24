ROOST Apartment Hotel Set to Open at Detroit’s Book Tower June 1

DETROIT — Developer Bedrock and hospitality company Method Co. are set to open the ROOST apartment hotel at Book Tower in Detroit on Thursday, June 1. The extended-stay hotel concept is now accepting reservations. The development team is also unveiling Anthology, a special events platform with several different event venues. Anthology is accepting inquiries for events beginning in September. Book Tower has undergone a seven-year restoration project totaling nearly $400 million.

ROOST Detroit features 117 furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment hotel units. Blending the comfort and practicality of apartment living with the amenities of a boutique hotel, all the units feature full-sized kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and curated finishings. ROOST guests have access to a bike share program, fitness center and 3,000 square feet of coworking space.

Anthology’s event spaces include: the Conservatory Ballroom, a 2,800-square-foot space capped by a glass skylight; the Linden Room, which holds 150 people and can be utilized for pre-function space or cocktail hours; and Graystone Lane, an alleyway with food and beverage spaces on the main level and rooftop. Anthology can host personal celebrations, weddings and corporate events.

Book Tower also features 229 apartment units and 52,000 square feet of office space. There are three new dining establishments, including a French restaurant with a boulangerie, a bar, and a Japanese restaurant with a sake pub. The first residents moved into Book Tower this month. Rental rates start at $1,530 per month, according to the property’s website.