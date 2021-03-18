Roscoe Property Management, CF Real Estate Services Announce Merger

AUSTIN, TEXAS AND ATLANTA — Austin-based Roscoe Property Management (RPM) and Atlanta-based CF Real Estate Services (CF) have merged to create an entity that will provide third-party property management services to a portfolio of more than 84,000 multifamily units across 17 states.

The combined organization will have more than 1,800 employees with nine regional offices across the country. RPM, the acquiring entity, will remain headquartered in Austin.

“This merger truly expands our geographic reach, strengthens our organizations and provides significant opportunities for the future,” said Jason Berkowitz, president and founder of RPM. “While we will operate under the RPM brand nationally, leaders from both companies have formed a collective executive team that will guide the organization under our shared alignment of a ‘people-first culture.’”