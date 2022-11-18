Rose Associates, Battery Global Top Out 440-Unit Apartment Building in Yonkers

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The site of Alexander Crossing, a 440-unit multifamily project in Yonkers, spans four acres along the Hudson River and is adjacent to a public train station.

YONKERS, N.Y. — A partnership between locally based developer Rose Associates and asset management firm Battery Global Advisors has topped out Alexander Crossing, a 440-unit apartment building located north of New York City in Yonkers. Designed by Perkins Eastman and built by Callahan Construction Managers, Alexander Crossing is a seven-story, 600,000-square-foot building. The property will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, game room, coworking lounge and a multi-sport simulator. The development team plans to deliver units in phases over the course of 2023.