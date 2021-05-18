REBusinessOnline

Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar to Open at Atlantic Station in West Midtown Atlanta

Situated in Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar will offer a raw bar, indoor and outdoor dining and a full bar with cocktails including rosé champagne punch and French 75.

ATLANTA — Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, a Parisian cuisine and wine bar concept, is set to open this fall at Atlantic Station, the 138-acre retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in West Midtown Atlanta. Located at 232 19th St., the bistro will feature a wine list and French dishes for brunch, dinner and light bites. Houston-based Hines is the property management firm at Atlantic Station.

Situated near Atlantic Green, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar will offer a raw bar, indoor and outdoor dining and a full bar with cocktails including rosé champagne punch and French 75. The 1,634-square-foot bistro is the newest restaurant to join the tenant mix at Atlantic Station. With additional tenants to be announced, Atlantic Station plans to open tenants such as Azotea Cantina, LINDBERGH and Toscano Ristorante Italian this year. Another current tenant is the Regal Atlantic Station, which just opened back up after being closed since October 9, 2020 due to COVID-19.

