Rose & Rose Signs 14,067 SF Office Lease at 250 Broadway in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Rose & Rose has signed a 14,067-square-foot office lease at 250 Broadway in Lower Manhattan. The real estate law firm will occupy the entire 30th and 31st floors of the 648,000-square-foot building, which has undergone a host of capital improvements in recent years. Jacob Wolkenfeld of Norman Bobrow & Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Brad Gerla, Michael Rizzo and Alex Benisatto of CBRE, along with internal agent Anne Holker, represented the landlord, AmTrust RE.