Rosemark, Levin Unveil Redevelopment of 850,000 SF Paramount Building in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Owners Rosemark Management and Levin Management have unveiled the redevelopment of the 850,000-square-foot Paramount Building, located at 1501 Broadway in Manhattan. MKDA designed the redevelopment of the 32-story office building, which was originally constructed in 1926 as the East Coast headquarters for Paramount Pictures. The property now offers prebuilt suites ranging in size from 1,000 to 45,000 square feet with various health and wellness features integrated throughout the workspaces and common areas. Rosemark and Levin began a $50 million capital improvement program at the Paramount Building in 2018, upgrading mechanical systems and corridors and adding new food and beverage uses. Newmark has been tapped to lease the office space.