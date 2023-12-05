Rosewood Begins Leasing 311-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has begun leasing Phase II of Tobin Estates, a 311-unit multifamily project located on the north side of San Antonio. In addition to the 304 apartments are housed in four buildings, Phase II features a building with seven townhomes and additional amenities, including a 4,500-square-foot fitness center. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with rents starting at roughly $1,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Project partners included Oden Hughes Taylor Construction (general contractor), WDG Architecture, Westwood (civil engineer), B2 Architecture + Design (interior designer) and LandDesign (landscape architect). Full completion is slated for early 2024.