SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has begun leasing a 359-unit multifamily project in the Alamo Heights area of San Antonio that represents Phase III of a larger development known as Tobin Estates. In addition to the 265 apartments that will be housed in four-story wraparound buildings, Phase III features 94 units with private garages within two four-story buildings. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, resident lounge and a rooftop deck. Project partners included Provident General Contractors, WDG Architecture, civil engineer Westwood and construction lender InterBank. Construction began in May 2024. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.
Rosewood Begins Leasing 359-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio
4