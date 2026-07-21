Rosewood Begins Leasing 359-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has begun leasing a 359-unit multifamily project in the Alamo Heights area of San Antonio that represents Phase III of a larger development known as Tobin Estates. In addition to the 265 apartments that will be housed in four-story wraparound buildings, Phase III features 94 units with private garages within two four-story buildings. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, resident lounge and a rooftop deck. Project partners included Provident General Contractors, WDG Architecture, civil engineer Westwood and construction lender InterBank. Construction began in May 2024. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.