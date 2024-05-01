Rosewood Breaks Ground on 359-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has broken ground on Phase III of Tobin Estates, a 359-unit multifamily project located in the Alamo Heights area of San Antonio. In addition to the 265 apartments that will be housed in a four-story wraparound buildings, Phase III will feature 94 units with private garages within two four-story buildings. Units will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, resident lounge and a rooftop deck. Project partners included Provident General Contractors, WDG Architecture, civil engineer Westwood and construction lender InterBank. Construction is expected to last about two years. Phase II of Tobin Estates totaled 311 units, and Phase I totaled 286 units.