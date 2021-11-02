Rosewood, Champion Begin Work on 610,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Tradepoint 45 East in Wilmer is expected to be complete in the third quarter of next year.

WILMER, TEXAS — A partnership between two locally based developers, Rosewood Property Co. and Champion Partners, has begun construction on Tradepoint 45 East, a 610,000-square-foot speculative industrial project located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. Tradepoint 45 East will feature 40-foot clear heights, 112 dock doors and 215 trailer stalls. Pross Design Group is the project architect, and Kimley-Horn is the civil engineer. The Conlan Co. is the general contractor, and Veritex Community Bank provided construction financing. Stream Realty Partners is marketing the building for lease. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2022 completion.