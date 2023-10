NEW YORK CITY — Two locally based brokerage firms, Rosewood Realty Group and GFI Realty, have negotiated the $5.2 million sale of a 53-unit apartment building in The Bronx. The six-story building at 4030 Bronx Blvd. was originally constructed in 1929. Ben Khakshoor, Alex Fuchs and Aaron Jungreis of Rosewood, along with Zach Fuchs of GFI, represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. Both parties were private investors. The deal traded at a cap rate of 8.1 percent.