Penrose is being developed with the 45-acre Southstone Yards mixed-use development in Frisco, which features multiple phases of office buildings, townhomes, retail and restaurant space, hotels and open green spaces.
Rosewood, MetLife Break Ground on 382-Unit Multifamily Project in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based developer Rosewood Property Co. and MetLife Investment Management has broken ground on Penrose, a 382-unit multifamily project located within the Frisco Southstone Yards mixed-use development. Information on floor plans was not announced. Penrose will feature amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, coworking space, wellness space, golf simulator and a covered outdoor lounge. The Penrose team includes Hensley Lamkin Rachel Inc. (architect), LandDesign (landscape design), B2 Design Co. (interior designer), KFM (civil engineer) and OHT Partners (general contractor). Veritex Community Bank and Associated Bank are providing construction financing for the project, which is scheduled for an early 2027 completion.

