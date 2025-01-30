Rosewood, Pillar Buy 200,765 SF Industrial Property in East Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — A partnership between two locally based investment firms, Rosewood Property Co. and Pillar Commercial, has purchased a 200,765-square-foot industrial property in Plano. The two-building facility was built in 2022 within Plano Commerce Center on the city’s east side and features 24-foot clear heights, dock-high doors, rear-load configurations and 185-foot truck court depths. The property was 71 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Acre Security, Ulrich Medical USA, Cheer Athletics and Senderra Specialty Pharmacy. Provident Realty Advisors sold the property for an undisclosed price.