Rosewood Property Acquires 170,000 SF Industrial Facility in Schertz, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has acquired Four Oaks Distribution Center, a 170,000-square-foot industrial facility located northeast of San Antonio in Schertz. Rosewood co-developed the 6.5-acre property on a speculative basis with Phelan Bennett Development and is now purchasing the California-based investment firm’s interest. Four Oaks Distribution Center, which features 30-foot clear heights, 32 dock doors and 147-foot truck court depths, was fully leased at the time of sale to building materials provider MSI (65,000 square feet) and shipping company OnTrac (104,000 square feet). JLL arranged acquisition financing through Lincoln Financial Group for the deal.