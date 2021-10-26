Rosewood Property Acquires 342-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Harrisburg

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

HARRISBURG, PA. — Dallas-based investment firm Rosewood Property Co. has acquired a 342-unit self-storage facility at 5700 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg. The property, which spans 35,430 net rentable square feet of primarily climate-controlled space, was converted from a warehouse into a self-storage facility in 2019. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.