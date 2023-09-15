Friday, September 15, 2023
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Rosewood Property Begins Leasing 326-Unit Ludlow Apartments in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has begun leasing The Ludlow, a 326-unit apartment community that is located within the Heritage Creekside master-planned development in Plano.Designed by Hensley, Lamkin, Rachel Inc., The Ludlow offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and designer backsplashes, as well as private balconies and workspaces. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a clubroom and a golf simulator. Full completion is slated for the end of the year. Rents start at $2,150 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

