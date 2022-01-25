Rosewood Property Breaks Ground on 311-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has broken ground on Phase II of Tobin Estates, a 311-unit multifamily project located on the north side of San Antonio. In addition to the 311 units that will be housed in four buildings, Phase II will feature a building with seven townhomes and additional amenities, including a 4,500-square-foot fitness center. Project partners include Oden Hughes Construction (general contractor), WDG Architecture, Pacheo Koch (civil engineer), B2 Architecture + Design (interior designer) and LandDesign (landscape architect). Completion of Phase II is slated for fall 2023.
