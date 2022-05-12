REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Property Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Multifamily Project in Plano

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Heritage-Creekside-Plano

Pictured is a rendering of Rosewood Property's newest community at Heritage Creekside in Plano. The project will add 326 units to the local supply.

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has broken ground on a 326-unit multifamily project in Plano. The property, which has yet to be branded, will sit on a 4.3-acre site at 601 Belpree Drive. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, courtyard, coworking lounge and a golf simulator. Rosewood has partnered with MetLife Investment Management on the project, which will be located within the 156-acre Heritage Creekside mixed-use development. Other project partners include architecture firm Hensley, Lamkin, Rachel Inc. and Provident General Contractors. Veritex Bank provided construction financing. Leasing is scheduled to begin in fall 2023 will full completion slated for 2024.

