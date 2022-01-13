REBusinessOnline

Rosewood Property Co. Acquires National Self-Storage Portfolio Totaling 12,000 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

DALLAS — Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co. has acquired a portfolio of 16 self-storage facilities totaling approximately 1.3 million net rentable square feet across roughly 12,000 units. The locations of the properties are split among 12 states, with three facilities in Texas. Aaron Swerdlin, Kenneth Cox and Taucha Hogue of Newmark represented the seller, Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage, in the transaction. Jim Davies, Erich Pryor and Tom Sherlock of Talonvest Capital represented Rosewood Property Co. Extra Space Storage will continue to manage the majority of the properties. The acquisition brings Rosewood’s self-storage portfolio to 73 facilities across 21 states totaling more than 5.8 million square feet and approximately 44,500 units.

